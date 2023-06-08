ST. LOUIS – Rain overcame dry air and over performed on Wednesday, and no one is complaining. Lambert ended up seeing 0.2 inches officially.

Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons with low humidity the next two days. Smoke from Canadian wildfires will move back into the region thanks to northeast winds, so our sunshine will be hazy. We will not see the concentrations they are seeing on the East Coast. Temperature highs will be in the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

We’ll pop temps back close to 90 Saturday before a more robust rain chance moves on Saturday night with a cold front. Sunday looks wet and those showers and storms will impact outdoor plans, including the Cardinals and City SC games Downtown. However, this should bring in some meaningful and needed rainfall.