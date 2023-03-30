ST. LOUIS – It’s a cool start Thursday morning.

It’s expected to be mostly sunny, mild, and breezy in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at game time.

Rain and storms come through late Thursday night and Friday. Some severe storms possible Friday afternoon through the evening hours – as well as damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes.

Currently, we’re at a level 3 out of 5. It’s set to be dry this weekend. Windy on Saturday, with highs in the 50s. Less on Sunday with temps in the 60s. There’s also a chance of more storms next week.