ST. LOUIS – Thursday morning will have a cool and comfortable start.

It’s going to be sunny and pleasant again Thursday and Friday with temperature highs in the 90s and low humidity. There are chances of showers and storms returning later on Saturday as it will be hotter and more humid with highs in the mid-90s.

It’s expected to be cooler with showers and storms on Sunday. The chance of rain will continue through early Monday with hot temps returning by Tuesday.