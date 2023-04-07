ST. LOUIS – Good Friday starts with some cooler temperatures around the St. Louis metro, but temperatures will climb throughout the day and stay mild through the weekend.

Cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day. Temperatures will peak around the mid 50s Friday, a cooler day compared to others this work week.

Chilly starts will be a trend through Easter weekend, but more mild conditions are expected in the upcoming days. A slow wind switch to the south will provide a slow warm up over the next few days. Temperatures are expected to climb to the 60s and 70s by Easter Sunday.

Severe weather threats are not anticipated, and the region is expected to stay dry for awhile.