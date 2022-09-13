ST. LOUIS – Another cool start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 50s.

A pleasant afternoon is expected with sunshine, light wind, and highs in the low 80s. High-pressure overhead will keep the weather quiet. It’s going to be a little warmer each day as high pressures move to the east and southerly winds back in the region.

Temps in the upper 80s are expected by the end of the work week and through the weekend. Low temps in the 90s by Monday.