Cool start with temps in 50s Friday, afternoon highs reach low-80s

ST. LOUIS – Another cool start with temperatures in the 40s and 50s Friday morning. It will get warmer in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and breezy winds. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. Clouds increase in the late afternoon and evening from the west as a weak cold front approaches the region.

Friday night into early Saturday, a spot shower or two will be possible with this front. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Saturday will have plenty of sunshine and be a touch cooler with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s. The warming trend continues into Monday with highs near 90.