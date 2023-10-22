ST. LOUIS — Sunny, cooler, and less windy Sunday behind a cold front that moved through yesterday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s. It’s a one-day cool down.

We’ll warm up again Monday and Tuesday, back into the mid- to upper-70s to near 80. It was breezy both days, with sunshine on Monday and increasing clouds on Tuesday.

By Tuesday night and Wednesday, we see an active pattern kick in. Rain showers are likely Wednesday, breezy with highs in the 70s.

Rain chances linger Thursday and Friday, which are a bit cooler each day. It will have a chillier feel by next weekend.