ST. LOUIS – A taste of fall Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will bring spots of fog and some wraparound clouds in the morning, then clearing skies for the afternoon.

We’ll see lower humidity and highs only in the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. We’ll also wake up to temperatures in the upper 50s in many spots Wednesday morning.

It’s expected to be sunny with highs only around 80 Wednesday afternoon. A bit warmer Thursday and Friday, but still quiet weather.

Things really heat up, as temps will be set back into the 90s for the weekend. Humidity will be higher as well. No rain is in the forecast for the rest of the week.