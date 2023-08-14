ST. LOUIS – A cluster of strong thunderstorms is moving through the region early Monday morning. Strong wind gusts and hail will be possible, but heavy rain is the bigger concern.

Some of the southern counties have seen more than 2 inches of rain overnight. A Flash Flood Warning is posted for portions of Iron and Madison Counties in Missouri.

Lingering showers will wrap up Monday morning, and skies will clear through the day. We’re set for a breezy Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

It’s going to be a quiet and comfortable Tuesday and Wednesday. Lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to around 80s. Wake-up temperatures are set in the lower 60s. Thursday and Friday also bring quiet weather, but we will heat things up as we head towards next weekend.