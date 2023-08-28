ST. LOUIS – Goodbye to the heat of last week and the rain of the weekend.

Spots of fog Monday morning. Otherwise, expect a sunny and comfortable Monday with highs in the low 80s and a quiet week ahead. We’ll enjoy cooler and less humid air at least through Thursday. It does look like we start to heat back up Friday, and we’re in the 90s next weekend.

Tropics Note: Tropical Depression Ten has become Tropical Storm Idalia. It will be moving over very warm waters in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is expected to reach hurricane strength later Monday. A landfall is expected in Florida on Wednesday.

Franklin is now a hurricane and is continuing to strengthen. It will bring wind and rain to Bermuda as it passes to the west. It will create rip currents along the U.S. east coast.