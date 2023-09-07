ST. LOUIS – We have some nice days on the way with less heat and low humidity. Average highs for this time of the year are in the mid-80s, and we should be just below that.

On Thursday, our one hiccup is that some smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to drift through the region and lead to some milky skies. Otherwise, it’s mostly clear with great temperatures. Highs near 80.

Thursday night, temperatures will dip into the low 60s for the metro area and the 50s farther out. Storms in western Missouri early Friday may send some clouds our way. Still nice, with highs again near 80.

We’re nice all weekend, in fact. Rain chances return Monday night and into Tuesday.