ST. LOUIS – A cold front on Tuesday has reinforced our cooler, less humid air.

It’s expected to be really nice Wednesday and Thursday, with sunshine and highs only in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight temperatures will fall into the 50s in many spots.

By Friday, things are starting to warm up, but it still looks like a nice day. Highs in the mid-80s with still lower humidity. We are back near 90 on Saturday and into the 90s with more humidity by Sunday.

Tropics Note: Hurricane Idalia will make landfall Wednesday in the Big Bend region of the Florida Gulf Coast, bringing destructive winds and a storm surge.

Hurricane Franklin is continuing to impact Bermuda as it moves north of the British territory.