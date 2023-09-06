ST. LOUIS – We have a weakening cluster of storms across our southern counties moving east ahead of a cold front. These storms are bringing gusty winds and heavy rain.

Further north, we have a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder, but that’s about it. The focus will switch to the cooler and drier air that the front has brought in once these storms have passed early Wednesday morning. Clouds will linger at least through the morning hours but should gradually decrease

It’ll be a bit breezy Wednesday afternoon, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the low-mid 80s. Mostly clear overnight and cooler, with lows in the 60s. The rest of the week is looking great, with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine through the weekend.