ST. LOUIS — A quiet weekend has begun. Cold mornings and cool afternoons both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 50s both days. Sunshine Saturday, but increasing clouds Sunday.

Our next storm system arrives late Sunday into Monday. Scattered light rain showers will build in overnight and continue through Monday. Highs are only in the low 50s. Waves of showers continue Monday night and Tuesday. Gusty winds Tuesday will usher in even cooler temps for the middle of the week.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving Thursday look sunny and quiet, but colder. Highs are only in the low 40s.