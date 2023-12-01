ST. LOUIS – The area of widespread rain continues to lift north. The majority of it should be north of the metro in time for the busy hours of the morning commute.

We will continue to see drizzle and perhaps a few spot showers through the afternoon hours. Clouds control and highs climb to the mid-50s.

Cooler air settles in for Saturday and skies remain mostly cloudy for much of the day, with maybe a few breaks in that cloud cover for the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Another wave rolls through this weekend, bringing another shot at some rain from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures on Sunday will be near 50.

The work week looks dry and quiet, with highs in the 40s and 50s.