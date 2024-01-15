ST. LOUIS — The dangerous cold will continue through Wednesday morning, with wind chills below zero expected through that time. Wind chill advisories and warnings continue through Tuesday afternoon. The actual air temperature will not climb back above freezing until Wednesday afternoon.

We have another shot of light snow Monday, mainly along and north of I-44 in MO and I-70 in IL. While only a dusting to a half inch is expected, it will accumulate on roads in this cold, making things slick. We saw this south of Farmington and Ste. Genevieve Sunday evening.

Some sunshine and winds swinging to the southwest late Tuesday will start to edge our temperatures out of the deep freeze.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring a short-lived warm-up, with highs in the low to mid-30s. More snow is possible Thursday night and will usher in more sub-freezing temperatures for Friday and the weekend. Early morning temperatures on Saturday will be back down to near 0.