ST. LOUIS – Two more days of big heat and extreme humidity are left.

Areas of fog again Thursday morning, with a lift by 8:00 a.m. Highs will be around 100 again Thursday, with peak heat index values of 110 to 115. Overnight temps only fall into the upper 70s to around 80 in the metro. Friday’s highs will be around 100, too. Afternoon heat index around 110.

A cold front arrives late on Friday to usher in heat relief for the weekend. There is a slight chance of a rain shower as the front comes through. The highs on Saturday will be closer to 90. It will still be muggy, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm.

By Sunday, the cooler and much less humid air will be in place. Highs in the low 80s. It will feel so much better around the region next week.

The duration of the heat means that conditions become more dangerous each day, especially for the elderly, the very young, and those exposed to the heat for extended periods of time. Please adjust plans for you and your family to stay cool. Also, keep pets inside the AC.