ST. LOUIS – 100 degrees for a high again Tuesday, and we have three more days of big heat and extreme humidity to go.

Areas of fog will remain Wednesday morning, then clear later on. Highs will be around 100 again, with peak heat index values of 115 to 120. Overnight temps only fall into the upper 70s to around 80 in the metro.

Thursday and Friday’s highs are also expected to be around 100. There is expected to be a small drop in the high humidity, so heat index values may not be as extreme, around 110. Still dangerous heat, nevertheless.

A cold front arrives on Friday to usher in heat relief for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be closer to 90, and we’ll see highs in the low 80s by Sunday. The forecast remains dry.

The duration of the heat means that conditions become more dangerous each day, especially for the elderly, the very young, and those exposed to the heat for extended periods of time. Please adjust plans for you and your family to stay cool. Also, keep pets inside the AC.