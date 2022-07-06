ST. LOUIS – Another hot and humid afternoon is expected Wednesday.

The temperature high is around 100 and the heat index values 105-110. Some spot showers and storms are likely through Wednesday. Dangerous heat continues Thursday with a chance of showers and storms. The temperature high will also be around 100.

Friday is expected to be cooler with some showers and storms. It’s going to be much cooler this weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s.