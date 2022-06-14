ST. LOUIS – Tuesday morning will have a warm and humid start as dangerous heat continues.

A record-high temperature of 102 is expected with a heat index of around 110. An excessive heat warning continues through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is a chance of rain throughout Thursday as it won’t be hot, but temperatures will still be well above normal with highs in the mid-90s.

It’s expected to be cooler Friday heading into the weekend. Hot temperatures will return again next week.