ST. LOUIS – The dangerous heat is here, and it’s sticking around. We hit 100 on Sunday, and some areas saw heat index values above 115.

Expect afternoon highs around 100 and nighttime temps that only fall into the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday.

The duration of the heat means that conditions become more dangerous each day, especially for the elderly, the very young, and those exposed to the heat for extended periods of time.

Please adjust plans for you and your family to stay cool. Also, keep pets inside the AC.