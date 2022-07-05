ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a warm and humid Tuesday morning with a very hot and humid afternoon.

A high temperature of 101 with a heat index of 109 is expected. Dangerous heat continues through Thursday with highs in the upper 90s to 100. The heat Index will also be around 110. Friday will be cooler with some showers and storms.

Chances of showers and storms continue until Saturday. Sunday will be dry as this weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 90s.