ST. LOUIS – Fog to start the Tuesday morning.

Though fog is a problem on both sides of the river, there is a Dense Fog Advisory for all of our Illinois counties through 10:00 a.m. High pressure is now in control. Sunny skies and a warm Tuesday is expected, with temperature highs in the low 70s.

We keep the nice and mild weather going through Thursday. Clouds increase Friday, but we stay dry. Rain chances are set for Saturday and Sunday, bringing a cool down.