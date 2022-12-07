ST. LOUIS – Widespread fog and drizzle cover the region Wednesday morning.

The thickest fog will be found west and south of the immediate metro area through about 10:00 a.m. The rest of Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with temperature highs in the upper 40s to low-50s. Rain will overspread the region late Wednesday night, and continues off-and-on through the day Thursday.

Rainfall is expected to total up to around one inch. Temp highs Thursday will be in the 40s. Mostly cloudy skies will hold fast through the weekend, with a chance for showers on Saturday. Then, looking ahead to next week, rain and possibly some strong storms will affect the area Tuesday.