ST. LOUIS – Tuesday morning, a dense fog advisory was issued for St. Louis and points east into Illinois.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy the rest of Tuesday, with scattered areas of light rain developing around midday. The light rain will continue into early Tuesday evening, as temperatures will level off near 50. Tuesday night will be cloudy, with patchy drizzle and fog.

Clouds will thin a bit Wednesday before another weather system spreads widespread rain into the region Wednesday night and Thursday, with up to one inch of rain possible. The weekend looks mainly dry before another rainmaker crosses the region early next week.