ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 10:00 am. Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 50s.

More rain is expected on New Year’s Eve and into New Year’s Day. The showers should turn into a wintry mix by Saturday evening with accumulations less than half an inch.

Very cold overnight temperatures this weekend with lows in the teens and highs on Sunday only in the 20s.