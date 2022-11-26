ST. LOUIS — The fog was quite dense this morning. The dense fog is forecast to last until 8 in the morning.

Today will likely have partly cloudy skies with occasional sunny intervals. Lows in the low 50s for temperatures.

It is forecasted to start raining this evening, and it is likely to continue throughout the night. It would pour down rain on occasion.

A rainfall of 1 inch is anticipated. Sunday will begin wet. By afternoon, it will stop raining. Strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour.

Lows in the low 50s for temperatures. The first part of the following week will be quiet. The sun will rise at 6:56 this morning, and it will set at 4:42 this afternoon.