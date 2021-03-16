Dense fog Tuesday morning, expect more rain and storms Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A dense fog has settled in across most of the area Tuesday morning. That fog will hang around for a few hours before gradually lifting.

Skies stay cloudy through at least midday before they begin to clear by the afternoon. Temperatures will hold in the 40s Tuesday morning and reach the mid-50s in the afternoon. Clouds will return Tuesday night with a low in the 40s.

Rain and thunderstorms will roll in for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures on both days will be in the 50s. The stormy weather will be followed by a beautiful spring weekend.