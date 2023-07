ST. LOUIS – After a few morning showers, Sunday turned out pretty nice. Plenty of sunshine and lower humidity made for a nice July day.

Hope you enjoyed it, because there are some changes coming.

High temperatures on Monday should be back to near 90 as the humidity starts a comeback. But mid-week, it’s back to the mid-90s.

We are getting into a new and active pattern, so there are some rain chances coming this week; and some storms, too.