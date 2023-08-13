ST. LOUIS — Two rounds of rain and storms are expected over the next 24 hours. Storms have developed in the plains and will spread eastward today. Cloud cover ahead of these storms will limit instability, but we’ll keep an eye out for a few stronger storms this afternoon, mainly across our southwest and southern counties. In St. Louis today, expect showers and a few weaker storms, mainly after about 1 PM. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures below normal, in the lower 80s.

The second round of storms looks to carry a higher potential for severe weather and will impact the area sometime after about 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. This round of storms appears to be strongest south of I-70 and brings the threat of damaging winds, large hail, locally heavy rain, and a few tornadoes that can’t be ruled out. Overnight temperatures will fall to around 70. Any lingering rain and storms will exit to the southeast on Monday, and then we’ll see gradual clearing throughout the day. Gusty winds and temperatures around 80 are also expected.

The rest of the work week looks quiet, with temperatures below normal on Tuesday and Wednesday gradually warming to near seasonal values later in the week.