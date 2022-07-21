ST. LOUIS – A few Saturday morning showers across the far southern counties will continue.

Otherwise, a dry day is expected for the rest of us. Temperatures still remain comfortable with highs in the low 80s with clouds and some sunshine mixing in. Where we see more cloud cover and showers continue to the south, temperatures will stay in the 70s. It’s going to be mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s overnight — scattered showers possible, especially across southeast Missouri into southern Illinois .

For Sunday, shower chances start shifting a bit farther north, but mostly stay south of I-70. Mostly cloudy with highs again in the low 80s. By Monday, shower and storm chances make it north of I-70.

After Monday, the rain will be hard to come by as heat builds back in. Highs return to the mid-90s for much of the work week with heat indexes around 105.