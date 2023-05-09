ST. LOUIS – The cold front responsible for the storms of the last couple of days has pushed south. Let’s watch for some spots of fog Tuesday morning, thanks to lingering moisture in the atmosphere.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be largely dry, with temperature highs in the upper 70s to low 80s each day. Watching for a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in central and southeast Missouri on Wednesday morning that may clip our western counties.

We look unsettled again Thursday through Sunday. Rain and storm chances return late Thursday and continue through Mother’s Day weekend. It’s warmer, with temp highs in the mid to upper 80s.