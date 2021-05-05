Dry Wednesday with temps reaching mid-60s, rain returns Thursday

ST. LOUIS – The area will start to have some time to dry out Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid-60s. Nice, but still a little cool for this time of year.

Thursday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a chance for a few quick-hitting showers during the afternoon. High temperatures will once again be in the 60s.

Friday will be dry and mild with high temperatures inching closer to 70.

The weekend still looks wet with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms Saturday through early Sunday. Heavy rain is possible. The rain will exit by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s on both days.