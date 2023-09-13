ST. LOUIS – High pressure brings us an autumn-like chill.

Expect patchy river valley fog; otherwise, it’s a mostly sunny day with a high of 80. Wednesday night: clear and chilly, with a low of 55. Thursday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with a high of 79 and a low of 56.

Friday is set to be sunny and mild, with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 60. Saturday will see increasing clouds; spotty nighttime rain is possible with a high of 78 and a low of 60.

Sunday will also see variable clouds with mild temperatures ranging from the 60s to the 80s.