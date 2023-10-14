ST. LOUIS — Cloudy, cool, windy and somewhat damp conditions for today. This will not make for good viewing of the annular eclipse. Northwesterly winds will gust to around 30 mph and temperatures will struggle to make it to 60 degrees.

We could also have some drizzle or very light rain showers at times this weekend, especially this evening through Sunday morning. It was still breezy overnight, with temperatures falling into the 40s to near 50.

Sunday will actually be a few degrees cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and mostly cloudy skies. Still breezy, but not quite as windy as today. Temperatures stay below normal into the next work week, climbing to the low 70s by midweek.

Rain chances also return Wednesday night through Thursday night.