Enjoy Monday with highs near 70, but prepare for snow Tuesday

ST. LOUIS – Monday brings plenty of sunshine and pleasant breezes. High temperatures will warm to near 70. Monday night will be colder with increasing clouds and low temperature in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be a whole different season. It will be much colder with steady or slowly falling temperatures in the 30s or low 40s. Look for rain to develop by midday and change to a brief period of wet snow before ending by evening. Little if any accumulation is expected. Freezing temperatures are on the way Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few late-day showers. Temperatures will warm up some by the end of the week with another chance for rain Friday into early Saturday.