ST. LOUIS — A quiet day of weather Friday as a backdoor cold front moves in from the northeast. Behind the front, for St. Louis and points to the north and east, temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler today thanks to the northeast winds. In the south and west, temperatures will get to 90 or warmer again today. Plenty of sun and humidity keep things comfortable.

Mostly sunny Saturday, highs near 90. A storm system arrives Saturday night and brings our best chance of needed rain on Sunday. That will impact Father’s Day plans. Highs Sunday were in the low to mid 80s. While Sunday looks to be our wettest day, a chance of showers and storms sticks around for Monday.