Excessive heat warning continues for metro area through Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Dangerous heat continues Wednesday. Expect hazy sunshine in the morning with some clouds building up in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper-90s, but the heat index will climb to near 110!

Wednesday night will be muggy with low temperatures near 80.

More dangerous heat is on tap for Thursday with a continued very slight chance for an afternoon storm. High temperatures will again reach the mid-to-upper-90s.

Thunderstorm chances begin to increase Thursday night into Friday ahead of cooler temperatures over the weekend.