ST. LOUIS — The Excessive Heat Warning will be in place from this afternoon through Thursday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 100s, with dangerous heat index values anticipated to range between 110 and 115.

This hazardous heat period will persist until Friday, although heat index values for Friday appear to be slightly decreasing. Throughout the week, temperature records ranged from 101 to 104, potentially breaking records on several days.

To exacerbate the situation, overnight lows will only reach the upper 70s to near 80 each night, significantly increasing the risk for vulnerable populations. Relief seems to be on the horizon for next weekend, as a cold front is expected to bring temperatures back down to levels closer to the late August norm.