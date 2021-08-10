Excessive heat warning in effect for metro area today

ST. LOUIS – Dangerous heat continues to build across the area Tuesday. Expect hazy sunshine Tuesday morning with some clouds building up in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s but the heat index will climb to near 110!

There is a chance for a few strong thunderstorms Tuesday night with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

More dangerous heat is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday with a continued slight chance for an afternoon storm.

A better chance for thunderstorms will roll in Thursday night into Friday with temperatures cooling back to normal over the weekend.