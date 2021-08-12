Excessive heat warning still in effect Thursday, high temps reach mid-90s

ST. LOUIS – Dangerous heat will continue for one more day before cooler air arrives over the weekend. Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny, a little breezy, and very hot and humid. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s with a top heat index from 105 to 110 Thursday afternoon. There is only a very slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm mainly north of I-70.

Thursday night, there is a better chance for rain as scattered showers and storms will spread across the region after midnight some with gusty winds and heavy rain. Those showers and storms will be around through Friday morning before pushing off to the south.

That will make way for cooler temperatures! Friday’s highs will be in the mid-80s and the weekend looks GREAT! A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.