Expect a burst of spring snow Tuesday afternoon with temps around 30

ST. LOUIS – Much colder air is dropping into the region Tuesday morning. Skies will become mostly cloudy with rain developing around midday. The rain will mix with or change to wet snow for a couple of hours Tuesday afternoon and some minor slushy accumulation is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. The rain and snow will shut down this evening with some clearing overnight. Low temperatures will fall to around 30.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Thursday brings back the sun with high temperatures in the 50s.

The weekend looks warmer, but there is a chance for showers Friday into Saturday.