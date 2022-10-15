ST. LOUIS — A nice fall weekend is on tap with highs in the mid to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine.

We will see an increase in cloud cover later today into the evening hours. Partly cloudy and in the 40s overnight. For Sunday, it was a quiet day but a bit breezy again for the afternoon.

Changes happen during the workweek. Another cold front drops through on Sunday, and this opens the door for a big Canadian high-pressure system to slide in. Monday will be windy and much colder with highs near 50.

Overnight lows Monday into Tuesday morning, dipping below freezing. Tuesday won’t be as breezy, but highs may not even make it out of the 40s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will be another subfreezing one. Temperatures will rebound gradually through the remainder of the week, back into the 60s.

We need rain, but it’s a very dry forecast.