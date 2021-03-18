Expect a cold, wet and windy Thursday

ST. LOUIS – Patchy light rain will last for much of the day with gusty northwest winds making it a very raw Thursday.

Temperatures will hover in the upper-30s to lower-40s, but wind chills will be down closer to freezing. The rain will end Thursday evening with clearing skies after midnight. Low temperatures will fall to near freezing.

Friday will be sunny but still breezy and cool. Temperatures will reach the low-50s, but the gusty winds will keep a chill in the air.

The weekend remains on track for perfect spring weather with sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.