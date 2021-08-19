Expect a mix of clouds and sun Thursday with high temps in upper-80s

ST. LOUIS – Patchy fog is developing, and it will stick around through the morning.

Past that, the area will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper-80s. The area has a chance for spot showers and storms through the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the low-70s overnight.

Scattered storm chances increase on Friday. There is a better chance for more widespread showers and storms returning overnight Friday into Saturday.

Highs Friday and through the weekend will be in the upper-80s to near 90 with hotter temperatures moving back in come Monday.