ST. LOUIS — Rain and thunder fell overnight as a cold front approached. The temperature is in the 50s as I write this, but will drop into the 40s later in the morning.

Rain is expected to fall again on Friday, primarily in regions southeast of St. Louis. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 40s throughout the day.

Rain appears to be less likely late Friday night and into Saturday. Expect largely cloudy skies tonight, with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday will be partly overcast, with highs in the upper 40s. Plans for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will be sparse. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the mid-50s. Rain and storms are expected to return on Monday.