Expect a warm and humid Wednesday with isolated storms possible

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is going to be another warm and humid day for the Bi-State area with clouds mixing with occasional sunshine. Once again, a few showers and isolated storms may boil up. Although most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will warm from the 70s in the morning into the 80s in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be warm and humid with a low in the low-70s.

A spot storm or two will again be possible Thursday as temperatures start to heat up and reach 90 Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will b well into the 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.