ST. LOUIS — Partly cloudy and highs near 90 today. Isolated showers or maybe a thundershower are possible this afternoon southwest as a front lifts back to the northeast and stalls.

Any activity diminishes this evening. Partly cloudy tonight and lows in the low 70s.

For Sunday, warmer and humid with highs in the low 90s and heat indices 95-100. We’ll see clouds increase and a chance for some spotty storms come the afternoon and evening.

Storm chances increase ahead of our next cold front for Monday. Highs next week back down to the 80s and even the low 80s come late work week.