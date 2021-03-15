Expect a wet and windy start to the week

ST. LOUIS – Wet and windy weather will start the new week Monday morning. The rain will come to an end by mid-morning with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Temperatures will slowly warm into the 50s Monday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are likely by late in the afternoon and the evening. Some of these storms may produce some hail. The storms will end by midnight with low temperatures Monday night falling into the 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid-50s. More rain and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday into Thursday before the pattern quiets down and temperatures warm-up in time for next weekend.