Expect a wet Tuesday morning with temps in the 70s

ST. LOUIS – It is going to be a wet morning rush hour Tuesday, and periods of rain will hang around through mid-to-late morning then look for the rain to diminish to spotty showers.

Temperatures will be in the 60s Tuesday morning and then warm into the 70s this afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few spot showers still possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring increasing sunshine and warmer temperatures, but there is still a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

From Friday into the weekend, it’s early summer weather. Expect warm and humid temperatures in the 80s to near 90!